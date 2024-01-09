Veterans court support for members

Justice Agbenorsi Jan - 09 - 2024 , 08:59

Former servicemen and servicewomen of the Gold Coast Regiment and the Ghana Armed Forces on admission at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra have appealed to the public to help them pay their medical bills.

They made the appeal when the leadership of the Veterans Administration, Ghana (VAG), formerly the Veterans Association of Ghana, visited to celebrate Christmas with them.

Many of the former servicemen and servicewomen on admission complained about the impact of the huge medical bills on them, with some of them explaining their inability to settle them.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Executive Director of VAG, Captain Ben Edmund Duah (retd), who presented hampers to the veterans on admission, emphasised the importance of supporting the men and women who swore to sacrifice their lives for the country.

“I think by and large Ghanaians should realise they have some duty towards people who serve them, but it is unfortunate in Ghana people don’t see it that way, but anybody who serves you, you in return would have to take care of him, especially when they are in need,” he stated.

“This is a period where people should be concerned about veterans on admission so that they won’t feel they have to regret for ever serving mother Ghana.

“These are people who swore to sacrifice for Ghana.

Why should people do that, (and then) at the end of the day when they are too weak to be of any service to the nation, then the nation rejects them?” he asked.

The Executive Director explained that as part of VAG’s effort to support its members, the administration had built a clinic to cater for their members’ healthcare needs.

He added that the clinic was being equipped, with the expectation of expanding it into a polyclinic to cater for women and children, as well as the general public.

Donation

The donation, Captain Duah said, was to show appreciation and also kindle the spirit of love for the ex-servicemen who were less fortunate to spend the festive period at the hospital.

The executive director, who was in a red and white 'Father Christmas' outfit, fraternised with in-patients at various wards of the hospital as he presented the gift hampers to the VAG members.

The hampers contained beverages, biscuits, tea bags, tins of cocoa drinks, champagnes and energy drinks, among others.