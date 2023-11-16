Veep donates bus to Kumasi Children’s Home

Daily Graphic Nov - 16 - 2023 , 11:27

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has donated a Toyota Coaster bus to the Kumasi Children's Home in the Ashanti Region.

The donation was done on behalf of the Vice-President by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, last Tuesday.

It was in fulfilment of a pledge by the Vice-President following an appeal to him by the management of the home when he celebrated his 60th birthday with the home.

The bus is to ease the travel schedules of the home and management of the facility.

Presenting the bus, Mr Osei-Mensah noted that the gift was in response to a request made by the school’s authority when the Vice-President celebrated his 60th birthday with the home.

He said the Vice-President regreted his inability to present the bus personally, stating that other schedules had made it impossible for him to be available for the presentation.

Receiving the bus, the Home Manageress, Mabel Amponsah, expressed appreciation to Dr Bawumia and promised to take good care of the bus.

She said the bus had come as a “special gift” given the handicap the home had endured without its own means of transport.

Dr Bawumia, who has served as Vice-President for seven years, was this month elected as the flag bearer of the governing New Patriotic Party.