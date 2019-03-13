UTAG calls for resignation of UEW Vice Chancellor

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called on the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Rev. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni to resign
.
- Related Stories:
- UEW V-C, finance officer accused of blowing GH¢5.7m on honorarium
- Uneasy calm on UEW campus over dismissals (VIDEOS & PHOTOS)
- UEW VC Afful Broni has failed and must resign – Afenyo Markin
- UEW sacks 3 senior lecturers Avea Nsoh, Sarpong and Duku
National President of UTAG,
He further requested that all sacked lecturers be reinstated unconditionally.
In a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM on Wednesday,
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
He added that the lecturers of UEW campus must rise up, without fear, for their democratic rights.
“As at now about 30 people have either been sacked, demoted, suspended or transferred arbitrarily. Now, mind you that before this happened, the former president, Mr Bekoe (former UTAG President,
He further called on the students to continue with their demonstrations peacefully until their voices are heard.