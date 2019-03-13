fbpx

UTAG calls for resignation of UEW Vice Chancellor

BY: Mabel Faith Tannor
Vice Chancellor of the University of Education( Winneba), Prof. Atoney Afful-Broni
Vice Chancellor of the University of Education( Winneba), Prof. Atoney Afful-Broni

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called on the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Rev. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni to resign.

This follows the recent controversies that have upset the peace of the university, following the dismissal of some lecturers.

National President of UTAG, Dr. Eric Opoku Mensah explained Rev Prof Afful Broni should resign on the grounds that he has performed poorly as a vice chancellor and is unable to keep the university together for unity and progress. 

He further requested that all sacked lecturers be reinstated unconditionally.

In a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM on Wednesday, Dr. Eric Opoku Mensah also called on the Governing Council of the university to act as a responsible council, since they seem not to be doing what is right in upholding the constitution.

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

He added that the lecturers of UEW campus must rise up, without fear, for their democratic rights.

“As at now about 30 people have either been sacked, demoted, suspended or transferred arbitrarily. Now, mind you that before this happened, the former president, Mr Bekoe (former UTAG President, Dr. Samuel Ofori Bekoe) was sacked due to this confusion staged by the same administration," he said, explaining that other lecturers and officials suffered the same fate.

He further called on the students to continue with their demonstrations peacefully until their voices are heard.