De-Eye Group sues Manasseh, Multimedia for GHȻ10 million

De-Eye Group Limited, the company at the centre of the controversial training of a number of youth at the Christianborg Castle, Osu, who were captured in an undercover documentary by Multimedia Group journalists led by Manasseh Azure Awuni, is suing the media company and Manasseh for GHȻ10 million.
The group says the documentary’s claim that it is operating a militia group with the complicity of the ruling New Patriotic Party is slanderous and defamatory and was made without any reasonable or just cause.
The company is also asking for an injunction against the further airing of the video documentary, as well as an order directed at Multimedia and Manasseh to retract the publication of the documentary and render an unqualified apology.
Other reliefs sought by the company in a writ it filed in Accra on Wednesday, March 13, include general damages and costs, including legal fees.
The airing of the documentary on March 8, 2019, coming on the heels of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, has tipped calls for the disbandment of all party vigilantes and militia organisations in the country.
Ghana News Headlines
As at the time of publishing this article, the Multimedia Group and Manasseh were yet to be served with the process.