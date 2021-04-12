Tax adjustment on LPG to worsen consumers plight - LPG marketers

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Marketers Companies Association of Ghana says the 18-pesewa upward adjustment on a kilogram of LPG by the government will worsen the plight of consumers.
It has therefore called on the government to reconsider the decision, adding that the “harsh and inconsiderate” decision will lead to a reduction in the use of the product in Ghana.
Speaking on an Accra-based radio station, Citi FM, and monitored by Graphic Online, the Vice Chairman of the LPG Marketing Companies Association of Ghana, Mr Gabriel Kumi said the tax is unknown because it was not captured in 2021 budget statement.
“We are very much aware that the government has set up an objective to increase the penetration of LPG from the current 25 percent to 50 percent by the end of the year. But we believe that the current price of the product will make the attainment of that goal impossible,” he explained.
He added that the price of LPG in Ghana, which is currently sold at GHS 6.30 per kilo is among the highest in West Africa.
“That is why we are so surprised that the government would want to go ahead and introduce more taxes to defeat its own objective of trying to increase access of penetration of LPG in Ghana,” he stressed.
