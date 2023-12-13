UPSA honours First Lady, Justice Bamford-Addo, Theodora Wood

Donald Ato Dapatem & Emmanuel Bonney Dec - 13 - 2023 , 07:00

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has conferred honorary doctorate degrees on three women for their contribution to humanity at an event described as “Day of the Firsts.”

They were the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the first and only female Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Joyce Bamford-Addo, and the first female Chief Justice, Her Ladyship, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, Founder of The Rebecca Foundation, a charitable organisation, was presented with an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Humane Letters, with Rt Hon. Bamford-Addo and Mrs Wood receiving Honorary Doctorate Degrees of Laws.

The degrees were conferred on them during the Fifth Session of the 15th Congregation of the university in Accra yesterday.

The event was attended by President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo and a host of other personalities.

They included the Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru; the Chief of Staff, Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey,and the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev. Stephen Wengam.

Others were a former Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho; members of the diplomatic corps, a former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Stanley Nii Adjiri-Blankson; queenmothers, lecturers, students and family members of the awardees, among others.

Session

The session was the last ceremony to be held by the university for graduates of the 2022/2023 academic year who were awarded degrees and diplomas, including those of the School of Graduate Studies.

In all, there were 176 graduate students, made up of two Doctor of Philosophy students, 10 Master of Philosophy students, 151 Master of Arts Students, and 13 Master of Science students.

Kofi Konadu Sarpong (right), Chancellor, UPSA, presenting a citation to Joyce Bamford Addo, a former Speaker of Parliament. With them is Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey (2nd from right), Vice-Chancellor, UPSA

The Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, Abednego Amartey, said honorary degrees were not merely symbols of recognition, but testaments to a lifetime of dedication, passion and impact.

“Our honourees today come from diverse fields, each contributing in their unique way to the betterment of our society.

“Today, we acknowledge these individuals who have exemplified excellence, innovation and service to humanity, becoming symbols of inspiration for generations to come. From ground-breaking achievements in Social Development, Law and Politics to profound contributions in the public service, their impact resonates far beyond imagination,” he said.

By breaking through gender norms, the Vice-Chancellor said the women had not only excelled in their respective roles, but had also paved the way for countless others, proving that excellence knows no gender.

Their journeys, Prof. Amartey added, were also testaments to the power of breaking moulds, defying expectations and creating new paths for others to follow.

In conferring the honorary doctorate degrees, “we do not only recognise their significant accomplishments, but also acknowledge their role as a source of inspiration to our academic community”.

Dedication

On behalf of the honourees, Mrs Akufo-Addo dedicated the doctorate degrees to women and children in the country whose resilience and drive, she said, continued to inspire her.

“But, as I stand here, I find myself in the company of two illustrious daughters of the land. I do not take it for granted.

Georgina Theodora Wood (2nd from left), former Chief Justice, being decorated

“It is an honour to be in the company of these eminent women, who have made immense contributions to two arms of government — the Legislature and the Judiciary. These are women I respect and honour,” she said.

Mrs Akufo-Addo further said by rising to the positions they both attained, they had broken the glass ceiling for women in the country.

Commendation

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, commended the management of the UPSA for their efforts in turning the higher institution into a university of choice.

He described the infrastructural development in the university as second to none in the country.

“You are doing some things I believe other universities from around the world can learn from. UPSA, we congratulate you,” the minister added.

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, said 31 staff of the ministry were among the graduating students.

Awards were presented to graduate students who distinguished themselves.

They received Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Marketing, Master of Philosophy in Accounting, Master of Science in Pensions Management, Master of Arts in Peace, Security & Intelligence Management, and Master of Arts in Brands & Communications Management.