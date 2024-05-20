Telecommunication industry key to national development — Togbe Afede XIV

Joshua Bediako Koomson May - 20 - 2024 , 09:21

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, has stressed the key role of the telecommunications industry in national development and progress, hence the need for industry players to make services efficient and effective.

He said with the world now linked by technology, which was heavily reliant on telecommunications, it would be detrimental for any people to think of development and progress and not think of investing in and encouraging an enhanced telecommunications industry.

Togbe Afede XIV said this when he welcomed a delegation from Telecel Ghana to his office. The delegation, made up of senior management officials, had called on the Agbogbomefia to discuss matters of mutual interest and also to formally inform him about Telecel Ghana’s rebranding in March 2024.

Engagement

The team has been actively engaging with key traditional leaders across the country, including His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in the Ashanti Region; His Royal Majesty Nii Tackie Tsuru II of the Ga State; His Royal Majesty, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Okyenhene of Akyem Abuakwa; the Choggu Naa, Naa Mahamadu Alhassan II, under the delegation of Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II of the Dagbon State, and Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Omanhene of Essikado.

The engagements form a crucial part of the rebranding process to introduce the Telecel brand to key stakeholders and highlight the organisation’s commitment to technological growth, innovation and community collaboration.

Indigenous connection

Togbe Afede XIV encouraged Telecel Ghana to continue innovating and strengthen collaborations with traditional authorities to enhance societal impact. He stated that during economically challenging moments, businesses had to continuously innovate to remain competitive in the industry.

He also encouraged Telecel Ghana to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange to deepen its indigenous connection to the Ghanaian people. The Agbogbomefia further commended the team for its commitment to gender equality and its proactive approach towards fostering economic growth and supporting future advancements in the telecommunications sector.

Ongoing innovation

The CEO of Telecel Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, who led the delegation, expressed appreciation for the warm reception from the Agbogbomefia and the insightful discussions he had with the team.

“We are deeply honoured by the warm reception from Togbe Afede XIV, and his insightful remarks about the potential of our sector to significantly contribute to the country’s economy.”

She further highlighted the importance of ongoing innovation and deeper collaboration with traditional leaders to ensure that technological advancements benefited all aspects of society.

“Telecel Ghana’s goal is to build a robust network that supports local enterprises and enhance the quality of life for every Ghanaian, so we are dedicated to working closely with traditional leaders to leverage their insights and leadership for community development,” she added.