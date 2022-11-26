Standardisation of building materials necessary — GhIS

The Central Regional Chairman of the Ghana Institute of Surveyors (GhIS), Isaac Agyei-Mensah, has emphasised the need for the standardisation of building and construction materials in the country.
He said the lack of appropriate standardisation of such materials had often led to poor quality of work, sometimes leading to disputes and legal tussles between clients and firms or contractors.
Mr Agyei-Mensah was speaking at the launch of the Central Regional Chapter of the Quantity Surveying Division of the GhIS in Cape Coast.
He said there was an urgent need for professional bodies, such as the GhIS, to work closely with the Ghana Standards Authority and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that construction materials were duly standardised to facilitate quality work.
Advice
The Vice-President of the International Federation of Surveyors, Kwame Tenadu, advised surveyors to adopt cutting-edge technological know-how to stay relevant in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
He said the world was moving at a faster pace, for which reason members needed to be dynamic and innovative to stay relevant and productive, adding that “surveyors need to re-invent themselves or be left behind”.
Mr Tenadu further admonished surveyors to explore available opportunities, including courses outside the country, to become more impactful to society.
He said the relevance of surveying had become more pronounced, considering the infrastructural gap in the country.
He again urged surveyors to adopt positive ethical and professional attitudes that would project the profession in a positive light to attract client respect and trust.
The National Chairman of the Quantity Surveying Division of the GhIS, Kofi Obeng Ayirebi, called on members to always ensure professional excellence and leadership in surveying disciplines and explore other means of improving on their skills.
Chapter
The Central Regional Chapter of the Quantity Surveying Division of the GhIS has Mr Agyei-Mensah as Chairman, with Dr Emmanuel Bamfo-Agyei as his vice.
Other executive members are Bismark Essel-Amo, Secretary; Philemon Jude Jeffery, Financial Secretary; Francis Eshun, Organiser, and Stella Sarfo, the representative of the Young Surveyors Network.