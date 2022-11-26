MTN Ghana Foundation honours 10 Heroes of Change

The MTN Ghana Foundation has rewarded 10 people for the significant role they played in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country at its flagship Heroes of Change programme in Accra.
The awardees, including the Ghana Journalists Association’s (GJA’s) Journalist of the Year, Portia Gabor, undertook projects in three focus areas of the MTN Ghana Foundation — Health, Education and Economic Empowerment.
The other awardees are Cecilia Fiaka, David Hagan, Isaac Ofori, Gloria Sarkodie and Henry A. Ankrah.
The rest are Patience Agana, Prof. K. Bobi Barimah, Prof. William K. Ampofo and Rhoda Wedam Kodoa.
They took home certificates, citations and GH¢20,000 each to enable them to continue with their laudable work in society, particularly for less-privileged individuals and communities.
The Heroes of Change, which is the sixth in the series and was first inaugurated in July 2013, aims at identifying and recognising selfless people who sacrifice their time and resources to improve on the lot of communities and also brighten lives.
Selflessness
Describing the awardees as special, the Board Chairman of the foundation, Prof. Franklyn Manu, said they had demonstrated selflessness and qualities of humanity at a period which was very unpleasant and uncertain to all.
“We commend these ordinary, yet great citizens for taking these bold steps in the face of adversity,” he added.
He said the foundation and MTN would continue with the implementation of other key projects to help alleviate poverty, improve income levels and provide quality education and health care for the people.
Prof. Manu added that the foundation would also fulfill its promise of building a 60-bed maternity block and neonatal unit for the Keta Municipal Hospital.
Appreciation
The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, expressed appreciation to the winners for their contribution to humanity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“MTN and the communities you have impacted appreciate your tireless efforts and commitment to make their lives a lot brighter.
“I believe that the work of our COVID-19 heroes will encourage other people to emulate their laudable examples,” he added.
He further commended the government, as well as health workers who were at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying: “We appreciate your commitment and dedication to duty during those difficult times.”
Mr Adadevoh also expressed gratitude to the jury, which was made up of an international motivational speaker, Rev. Albert Ocran; a business and financial analyst, Sydney Casely-Hayford, and a journalist and gender advocate, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, for their efforts in making the awards programme a success.