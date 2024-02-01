Stanbic boss urges graduates to embrace discovery

Daily Graphic Feb - 01 - 2024 , 12:00

The Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Kwamina Asomaning, has called on young graduates to embrace the journey of discovery as they begin their lives out of school.

In an address as guest of honour at the 2022/2023 graduates of the College of Humanities, University of Ghana, the Stanbic Bank Chief Executive shared insights into his personal and professional journey.

“As I stood in your shoes 28 years ago, the array of career choices and paths ahead seemed both thrilling and overwhelming.

However, becoming a banker was not at the top of my list.

But here I am today, about to complete my 27th year in banking,” he stated.

Mr Asomaning said an important lesson he learned was to embrace the journey of discovery, stressing “It’s perfectly okay not to have every detail of your path mapped out right away.

I did not have mine on the day of graduation.

My plea to you, therefore, is to allow yourself the freedom to explore your interests, take on new challenges and trust that your unique path will unfold over time”.

The ceremony, held at the Great Hall, was attended by members of the university administration, faculty, and family and friends of the graduates.

Balanced expectations

The Stanbic Bank Chief Executive further urged the graduates to be balanced in their expectations and that “while having the passion to follow your dreams is crucial, it's equally important to strike a balance between following your dreams and being practical.”

Since life often takes unexpected turns, Mr Asomaning said being open to different possibilities could lead to fulfilling and rewarding opportunities they might not have anticipated.

“My willingness to explore further academic opportunities opened a plethora of professional opportunities worldwide,” he added.

He also charged the graduates to imbibe the culture of continuous learning and consider entrepreneurship to stay relevant and urged the graduates to approach the job market with resilience and dynamism.

He added that they should also enhance their skills through continuous learning, certifications and embrace networking opportunities.

“Explore internships, freelance work, or volunteering to build a robust portfolio.

Your journey doesn't have to be linear – be open to diverse opportunities.

Additionally, consider entrepreneurship by researching, developing a business plan, and networking with potential collaborators or investors,” he stated.

Mr Asomaning explained that the entrepreneurial path offered independence and a chance to make a lasting impact, hence the need to embrace the entrepreneurial spirit “and let your creativity flourish.”

Relationships

He urged the graduates to cherish the relationships formed during their time at the university and stay connected to their alma mater.

The Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank emphasised that the bond among graduates was enduring, and the lessons learned at the institution would continue to shape their lives.