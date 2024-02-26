Next article: Ahmadiyya has left indelible mark on the religious landscape of Ghana - Naib Ameer II Ghana

Stable democracy boost for airline business in Ghana — Delta Airlines

Severious Kale-Dery Feb - 26 - 2024 , 04:32

Ghana’s stable democracy, favourable laws and policies are a major boost for the operation of airlines such as Delta Airlines on the route.

The Managing Director of International and Speciality Sales of Delta Airlines, Rob LeBel, who made the assertion, added that for 17 years the airline operated non-stop direct flights from the United States of America (USA) to Ghana.

At a meeting with some Ghanaian journalists at the headquarters of the airline in Atlanta Georgia, Mr LeBel said the company was committed to offering superior customer experience services.

Asked whether the Ghana-US route was profitable, Mr LeBel said the operations of the company in the country spoke for itself, given that it had run daily direct flights non-stop, saying "that explains that the route is profitable.”

Mr LeBel said the missionary traffic, especially from the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Church, was its major corporate client as well as a number of other premium services.

Additionally, he said, the airline also handled a lot of small and medium enterprises in Ghana, adding that it had made significant strides in that space.

Enabling environment

On any major challenges encountered by the airline since it started operations, the Delta Airlines’ Managing Director, International and Speciality Sales, said: “Ghana has a very enabling environment and I cannot think of any challenge affecting our operations."

"One of the things that we have done intentionally in Ghana is having a local team and they speak five or more Ghanaian languages and they grow our customer base," he explained.

Culturally, Mr LeBel explained that when the airline started operations in Ghana, it was not known within the Ghanaian communities "but we have done a lot of effort to build the Delta brand in the Ghanaian community."

He said Delta was now popular whether at festivals or at the church level in Ghana; "we sell the Delta brand."

Mr LeBel said he was proud of Delta corporate social responsibilities in Ghana, which included supporting Breast Cancer International's breast cancer campaign and supporting Junior Achievers in the area of education, among others.