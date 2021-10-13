Spiritual Churches Council commends Vice-President for love shown cured lepers

The Spiritual Leader of the Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Prophet Nakoa Nazareth Ansah Jamson, has commended the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for the love and care shown to cured lepers on the occasion of his 58th birthday celebration.
He said the love and kindness demonstrated by Dr Bawumia deserved commendations as his regular interactions helped to put smiles on the faces of the cured lepers, an indication that they had not been neglected.
Visit
Prophet Nakoa Jamson, who is also the Founder of the Israel King of the Jews Church, said this last Friday when he paid a courtesy call on Dr Bawumia at his residence to commiserate with him on the death of his mother, Hajia Mariama.
The visit, he said, was also to wish the Vice-President well on the occasion of his 58th birthday.
The Vice-President marked his birthday with cured lepers at the Weija Leprosarium in Accra last Thursday, during which he called on Ghanaians to extend a hand to lepers to make them feel welcome and part of society.
Among other things, he said there was nothing wrong with showing love and affection to cured lepers by holding them, eating or talking with them and that was the reason he decided to host cured lepers to lunch to open his official residence about three years ago.
Presentation
He also donated GHc10,000 and assorted items, including bags of rice, drinks, bottles of water and a bull to the lepers.
Nakoa Prophet Jamson prayed for Allah to strengthen the Vice-President in the trying moment of the death of his mother.
He also wished him God’s protection, wisdom and blessing in the years ahead.
The Prophet prayed for Dr Bawumia in his upcoming activities, adding that “he that dwells in the secret place of the Most High will always dwell under the shadow of the Almighty”
Responding, Dr Bawumia thanked Nakoa Prophet Jamson for the visit and reiterated the need for all to remain united.