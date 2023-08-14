Somé Traditional Area launches festival

Joshua Bediako Koomson Aug - 14 - 2023 , 08:59

The Chiefs and people of the Somé Traditional Area in the Ketu South Municipality in the Volta Region have launched their annual cultural festival, Somé Tutu Za, with a call on indigenes and residents to unite and ensure the accelerated development of the area.

This year’s edition of the festival is set to be a conduit to unite, revive and redevelop the once vibrant and culturally rich area.

Somé Tutu Za, which was instituted in 1976, is celebrated to mark the migration of the Somé people from Keta to their current location.

It is celebrated in November each year in all towns in the area.

However, it had not been commemorated since 2004 due to some chieftaincy-related issues and other challenges.

The festival is not only a period of joy and merrymaking, but also brings Somé citizens together to deliberate on matters affecting the traditional area and how to develop and improve the life of citizens.

Activities

Activities earmarked for the celebration include arts and craft exhibition, unity torch relay, youth forum, health walk, sports and games, music jamboree, beauty pageant, health screening and a debate, among others.

It will be climaxed with a grand durbar of chiefs, queenmothers and elders on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Agbozume, the traditional capital.

At the launch in Accra last Saturday, the Paramount Chief of the Somé Traditional Area, Torgbi Adamah III, said it had been his desire to revive the festival since his enstoolment some eight years ago, but he could not do so due to some disputes and chieftaincy issues he had to battle with.

Torgbi Adamah, who is also the President of the newly inaugurated Somé Traditional Council, therefore, appealed to his subjects to bury their differences, put the past behind them and unite for the forward march of the area.

He said as the same people from one ancestry with a common destiny and purpose, divisions, squabbles and rancour would only retard their progress.

“Let us put the past behind us and work together with fellow feelings for one another, and with the help of the Almighty God, we can achieve our objectives for a better and prosperous Somé," the chief added.

He further urged the people to be proud of their origin and inculcate the habit of speaking the Ewe language and cultural values in the younger generation.

Torgbi Adamah also advised the youth to eschew vices and hold fast to only what was good and beneficial to society as future leaders.

He pledged to work with all, including divisional and sub chiefs, as well as the queenmothers and elders for a peaceful, united and prosperous Somé.

Support

The Divisional Chief of Agbozume-Afegame, Torgbi Atiane IV, entreated the people to be active in the affairs of the area and also contribute their quota towards its development.

He commended Torgbi Adamah for his determination to revive the esteemed festival of the people of Somé and his immense role in ensuring that the area was elevated to a traditional council status.