Sky Quarry junction accident: Driver charged with dangerous driving

Justice Agbenorsi Jun - 26 - 2024 , 12:25

The driver of the Ford Transit minibus whose actions allegedly caused the accident that led to the death of eight of his passengers has been charged with three counts of dangerous driving and negligently causing harm.

The accident occurred on the Sky Quarry junction near Bundase where the accused, Michael Gborglah, was conveying 15 passengers from Accra to Aflao on August 16, 2023.

According to court documents, when the accused got to the Sky Quarry junction near Bundase, he moved into the opposite lane to forcibly overtake several vehicles ahead of him including two trailers at once without due care.



Acceleration

Prosecution said while accelerating dangerously in the opposing lane, a Mercedes Benz Cargo truck appeared from the opposite direction and instead of withdrawing, the accused continued to accelerate in the opposing lane forcing the driver of the cargo truck to move into the shoulder of the near side to avoid a head-on collision.

“Instead of the accused to maintain the opposing lane, he veered off his course into the near side shoulder and clashed head-on with the cargo truck resulting in

extensive damage to both vehicles.”

“The passengers in the vehicle were either severely injured or trapped in the wreckage,” the facts accompanying the charge sheet said. The prosecution said with the help of police reinforcements and the National Ambulance Service, the passengers were rescued and conveyed to Tema General Hospital for medical attention.

It added that aside from the eight people who were pronounced clinically dead on arrival, seven other passengers were treated with varying degrees of injuries and later discharged.

It said a duplicate docket was prepared after investigations and forwarded to the Attorney-General for advice and upon receipt of the advice he was accordingly charged with the offences before the court.