Seidu Agongo donates GH¢231,000 to Mepe residents

Daily Graphic Nov - 27 - 2023 , 10:18

More than 1,100 residents of Mepe in the Volta Region have received cash donations from businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Seidu Agongo, to cushion them against the devastating impact of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Each of the 1,158 aged, single mothers, widows and persons with disabilities received a minimum of GH¢200 from the Founder of the Class Media Group (CMG) as part of his and the group’s charity efforts intended to alleviate poverty from society.

The beneficiaries received the cash amounts last Friday at a special donation exercise held at the Royal Masito Palace in Mepe.

The exercise was jointly organised by the CMG and the Mepe Development Association under the auspices of the Manklalo of Mepe Traditional Area, Torgbe Korsi Nego VI.

It is believed that the North Tongue District is the worst hit by the Akosombo Dam, with more than 12,000 residents of the area displaced, and properties worth millions of cedis destroyed.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Business Development Manager of CMG, Agyemang Oppong Peprah, Alhaji Agongo said the exercise cost more than GH¢231,000.

Motivation

Alhaji Agongo said the gesture was to help residents of Mepe to recover from the flooding and its effects.

He said it was inspired by his personal resolve to help society by supporting the vulnerable in society.

Some beneficiaries waiting for their turn

“I am a product of difficulty, and with it came the lesson that the essence of our existence is not what we achieve ourselves, but how we help others to achieve their goals,” he said, noting that he was hopeful the gesture would help the beneficiaries to get back on their feet.

“Like I always say, in 100 or 200 years to come, none of us may be in existence, but the support and impact we make today will live forever,” he added.

Alhaji Agongo said through the unifying force of togetherness, man had always conquered disasters, and, therefore, applauded other donors for coming to the aid of the flood victims.

Commendation

Torgbe Nego, who graced the occasion with his subjects, praised Alhaji Agongo and his CMG that comprises CTV, Accra FM, Class FM and Ho FM.

The chief said the population of the area was over 16,000, out of which about 12,000 were directly affected by the flood.

“We thank you for coming to our aid; we are very grateful to Alhaji Agongo, and we are grateful to the Class Media Group,” he said.

The Mepe Manklalo also used the occasion to deny earlier reports that residents were warned in advance to move to a higher ground but refused.

Beneficiaries

An octogenarian beneficiary, Adayo Fiawoyife, said she did not only lose her farm, her main source of livelihood, but returned home after the flood to meet the debris of her collapsed house.

“I thank him (Alhaji Agongo), and I pray that God blesses him for his good heart and help him to get more so he can support people like us,” she said.

An 83-year-old retired teacher, Patience Gli, who is currently housing five families in her less-affected apartment, was also awed by the gesture and quantum of money given out by Alhaji Agongo as an individual.

“I didn’t know Ghanaians can be that generous. God richly bless him and others for the support,” she remarked.

Present at the event included the other traditional leaders of Mepe, the Business Development Manager of CMG, Mr Agyemang Oppong Peprah, among other executives and the group and other companies owned by Alhaji Agongo.