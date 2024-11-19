SDA Ghana bids farewell to impactful educationist

The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Community came together last week to bid farewell to one of their illustrious educationists, Elder Joseph Agyekum Manu popularly called Joe Manu.

Elder Manu, who passed away last August, aged 87, played a pivotal role in the educational system of the SDA Church, having served in different capacities at different times first as the Principal of Asokore-Koforidua SDA Training College, Headmaster of SDA Secondary School, Bekwai- Ashanti and also the General Manager of SDA Schools.

The burial and final funeral rites which took place at Kona-Ashanti therefore attracted a host of people including members of the SDA from around the country, a delegation from the Valley View University, as well as former students of schools Dr Manu headed.

Tributes

The various tributes read in his memory described him as a disciplinarian, pragmatic and a man of unshakeable faith who also had a great sense of humour.

The family described him as a doting father who led by example and ensured that even the extended family benefitted from his profession as an educationist not just by encouraging members to go to school, but also investing in their education where necessary.

“As Principal, Mr Manu guided our institution with discipline, pragmatism and unshakeable faith.

A strict disciplinarian, he established a culture of excellence where students, faculty and staff strived for greatness. His high standards and expectations inspired accountability, responsibility and personal growth in all,” the tribute from the SDA College of Education Asokore Koforidua read.

“From the very beginning, it was evident that Mr Manu possessed a unique blend of skills, vision and work ethics that set him apart.”

“He demonstrated a great capacity to overcome obstacles with fortitude and a positive outlook, making him a true leader in every way.

He met hardship head-on and converted setbacks into learning experiences. His tenacity not only helped him succeed, but also served as an example for his colleagues,” another tribute from the SDA education unit read.

Profile

An alumnus of the University of Ghana and a member of the Akuafo Hall, Dr Manu gained admission to the university to work for a bachelor's degree in History in 1961.

In Legon, he became a pioneering member of the University of Ghana, Seventh-day Adventist Students' Fellowship", now known as the "Ghana National Association of Adventist Students (GNAAS).

After graduating from university in 1965, he went on to teach History at the SDA College of Education, then known as SDA Teacher Training College, Asokore, Koforidua, where he rose through the ranks to become a Vice-Principal and ultimately, the Principal, the third Principal of the college.

His educational journey began at Asaaman, at the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Middle School and in 1958, gained admission to Prempeh College, Kumasi, for his secondary education, with former President John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor as one of his classmates.