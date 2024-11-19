Businessman builds cybersecurity laboratory for Presbyterian University

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

A new Cybersecurity Laboratory for the Presbyterian University, Ghana (PUG), has been inaugurated for the Kwahu Campus of the university at Abetifi in the Eastern Region.

The facility, solely financed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Virtual InfoSec Africa, Emmanuel Sekyere Asiedu, celebrates an extraordinary milestone in the institution’s journey towards equipping its students with essential skills for today’s fast-evolving job market.

Revolutionary

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. John Ofosu-Anim, noted that in an era where technology was not only shaping but revolutionising every sector, cybersecurity had become one of the most critical disciplines for safeguarding information, infrastructure and even national security.

“At Presbyterian University, we have long upheld the values of integrity, service and excellence.

Today, this state-of-the-art facility brings us one step closer to our vision of providing not just an education but a transformative experience that prepares our students to be global citizens, agile and resilient in an increasingly digital world,” he said.

He said the inauguration of the facility was a reminder that education was a collaborative effort, strengthened by partnerships among academia, industry, and individuals.

Sponsor commended

The Vice-Chancellor commended the sponsor of the project for his generosity.

“The impact of your contribution will resonate in their lives, their families and the broader society. I hope that today will serve as an inspiration to others within the Kwahu community and beyond,” he stated.

He urged more members of the business community to consider how they could contribute to the university and help prepare students for the world that awaits them.

“Through this lab, countless young minds will gain practical experience, engage in cutting-edge research, and enhance their career prospects, becoming competitive in the global job market,” he added.

Writer's email: [email protected]