Cholera outbreak in CR: 7 Dead, 47 confirmed cases

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

Seven persons have been confirmed dead from cholera out of 47 confirmed cases recorded in the Central Region.

Since the first case was confirmed on October 31, 2024, the region has recorded 720 suspected cholera cases.

Cholera is an infection of the small intestine by some strains of the bacterium known as Vibrio cholerae.

Symptoms range from none to mild and severe. The classic symptom is large amounts of watery diarrhoea lasting a few days, vomiting and muscle cramps.

Cases, areas

The Central Regional Director of Health, Dr Agnes Anane, said the first case of the disease was recorded in the Awutu Senya East on October 28, 2024, and was confirmed on October 31, 2024.

The affected districts with confirmed cases include Awutu Senya East, Awutu Senya, Effutu, Mfantseman, Agona West, Hemang Lower Denkyira and Cape Coast.

Four other districts, including Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem, Assin South, Assin North and Gomoa West have suspected cases.

Rapid response

Speaking at a news briefing in Cape Coast yesterday, the acting Central Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Agnes Anane, said all rapid response structures had been activated to break the transmission as soon as possible.

She said four of the casualties recorded came into the health facilities in very bad states, severely dehydrated, while three others were brought in dead, stating that the deaths could have been avoided.

Dr Anane further stressed the need for all to return to the COVID-19 hygiene protocol to help fight the disease, stressing that it was important to stop all forms of open defecation, ensuring food vendors observed the utmost hygiene protocol to stop the outbreak saying "Cholera is a disease of filth."

Intervention

She stated that cholera should not kill and stressed that it was important that persons experiencing diarrhoea even once should go to the nearest health facility for prompt treatment, adding that the facility would monitor the person for six to eight hours and take the necessary actions and precautions.

“Cholera treatment is free at health facilities; nobody should die of cholera for staying too long at home,” the acting Central Regional Health Director emphasised.

She said the directorate was working with the Ghana Water Company Limited to provide Aqua tablets to communities facing acute water scarcity to help curb the spread and advised all to boil their water before drinking if they were not sure of the source and eat their meals hot.

Dr Anane called on all health-related agencies and the media to support efforts to break the transmission.

The regional officer of the Food and Drugs Authority, Francisca Obeng, said engagement of food vendors was necessary for safety and health, and urged all to take their health and safety seriously.

The Regional Environmental Health Officer, Emmanuel Freeman Goku, called for the enforcement of toilet facilities in homes to reduce open defecation.

The Regional Health Promotion Manager, Mathew Ahwireng, also called for attitudinal change to reduce the spread of the disease.