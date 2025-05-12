Rev. Arthur catalogues life’s journey in The Journey from under the table

Gifty Owusu-Amoah May - 12 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Founder of Kingdom Family International Church, Rev. Stephen Wilfred Arthur, has launched his latest book titled The Journey From Under the Table, at a ceremony at the church's Potter's Place Temple in Lapaz, Accra.

A 143-page book with 13 chapters, The Journey from under the Table has intriguing titles such as The Beggar and the Mentality of Begging’, ‘Seclusion and Loneliness’, ‘Beauty for Ashes, Settling for Less, Virtues that guarantee successful journey and Zero to Hero, A successful Journey, to highlight the journey of life and the struggles and victories that are chalked on those journeys.

With the foreword by the President, Dominion Theological Seminary, Action Chapel International, Bishop James K. Saah, the book gives simple, relatable guidelines on how one can change their social and economic status through education, systematic self-development guidelines and proven testimonies of faith in Jesus Christ.

It also explores the themes of perseverance and divine intervention.

The book provides encouraging real-life examples of notable people like Billy Ray Harris, Azumah Nelson, Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama, who have made a worthy impact in life, despite the odds that they were confronted with.

Launch

The book was launched by Senior Bishop James Saah who described the reading the book as ’ being on a journey of discovery and helps the reader to take a deep look at life as we know it.

The Journey From Under the Table presses upon readers to seek answers to the myriad of questions that confront their respective journeys to a better future. It proves a point that failure and setbacks in life are no death warrants but springboards to a future of success in the face of obstacles,” he said.

Inspiration

The author has served in various capacities in public service, with about 27 years’ experience and insight in the aviation sector.

Speaking on what motivated the writing of the book, Rev. Arthur, who is presently the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said he was inspired by the fact that life is a journey that begins with one's first breath and continues toward a specific destination.

He draws inspiration from Lazarus' story to illustrate a transformative journey from hardship to triumph.

The narrative highlights themes of resilience, faith and redemption by using Lazarus' experience of rising from a state of struggle to one of honour and recognition.

“The destination is often curated by the paths we choose and our decisions along the way.

The Journey From Under the Table is an incredible material that provides in-depth knowledge and un­derstanding of God’s will for believers in the journey we have to take.

Using Lazarus and the rich man as its case study (Luke 16:19-31).

The Journey from under the Table is intended to encourage readers to walk in purpose, fulfil destiny and press on each day to the mark of higher calling in God,” he said.

Apart from The Journey from under the Table, Rev. Arthur is also the author of The Fountain of Wisdom, Hope on Trial, The Fundamentals of Deep Worship and Prayer, Strategies and Dynamics for Warfare Prayers, as well as The Unlimited and Unquenchable Anointing.