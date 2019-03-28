Renowned educationist launches book

A book that seeks to equip teachers, students and even parents with the requisite techniques for effective teaching and learning has been launched in Accra.
The book — titled Strategies for effective Teaching and Learning — was authored by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GATE Institute, Mr Anis Haffar, a reputed educationist with a famed bias for foundational stage education.
He also launched a foundation, Education Matters Foundation, to start a movement that would advocate for quality education through researching international best practices, training teachers in computer literacy and partnering with corporate institutions to bolster education.
Book components
The 158-page book covers subjects such as the importance of critical thinking, prior preparation to prevent poor outcomes, project-based teaching and learning, importance of being time-conscious, and effective communication between teachers and students.
Mr Haffar expressed the hope that the book would support the educational system to train people who would be critical thinkers to provide the needed solution and services to societal problems.
“For the past 20 years, I have committed myself to helping to raise young people. This is the digital age and we need to rise to the occasion, not because we want it, but because the children need it,” he said.
“If parents and teachers are not learning from their children and students, then they are not teaching them anything,” he added.
He said the Education Matters Foundation would produce more books and asked for support to promote the quality education agenda.
He urged the government to put in place measures to create a conducive environment and to provide the needed resources for effective teaching and learning.
Commitment to education
The Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, who launched the book and the foundation, expressed her passion towards improving education, saying her own Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian project had education as one of its focal areas.
She said research across 738 public schools run by the Ghana Education Service in 2015 revealed that more than half of Ghanaian children in Primary Two could not read compared to their counterparts in the western world.
She said the book thus, provided an effective approach to raise the next generation of youth and critical thinkers to become the very best in the society.
She, therefore, encouraged all to join hands to promote effective teaching and learning.
Review
The Chief Executive Officer of Sapphire Productions, Mr Kwaku Sintim Misa, said the book, through several articles, put a focus on assisting teachers to train critical thinkers who would transform the society.
“What I find refreshing about this book is how it dwells on the mindset of the youth, teaching teachers how to change the mindset of the youth,” he said.
“The book is more like a movement, aiming to change the learning process in the country,” he added.
In attendance were the Archbishop of Accra of the Catholic Church, Archbishop John Kwofie; General Manager of IBM Ghana, Mrs Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh; and teachers from various schools across the country.