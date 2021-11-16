Register your training centres before June 31, 2022 - CTVET boss directs technical, vocational institutions

Any new technical and vocational institution or centre coming into force after the Education Regulatory Bodies ACT, 2020 (ACT 1023) must register with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) before operating.
All existing TVET institutions and centres are also supposed to regularise their operations with the Commission.
Act 1023
Additionally, all such facilities within the pre-tertiary and tertiary space must register and accredit their outfit in compliance with the Act 1023, before June 31, 2022.
The Director-General of the CTVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, who announced this in an interview with the Daily Graphic, explained that the directive was a regulatory requirement under the Act.
Section 43 of the Act mandates CTVET to co-ordinate, harmonise and supervise the activities of TVET institutions to meet the requirements of both formal and informal sectors.
“It is also to take measures to ensure quality, equitable and inclusive access in the provision of TVET, to accredit programmes, institutions, centres, facilitators, assessors and verifiers at the formal, informal, non-formal, technical and vocational institutions to ensure quality delivery,” Dr. Asamoah explained.
Act 1049
“Also in accordance with the Pre-tertiary Education Act 2020 (Act 1049), a person may establish, manage, operate and maintain a private TVET institution subject to the approval of the Commission for TVET,” he said.
Giving the benefits for registering with CTVET, Dr. Asamoah explained that the registration meant that “an applicant has been found to be a robust provider”.
Registration
He said the purpose for the registration was to formally recognise an entity (training provider, facilitator/trainer, assessor, verifiers, trade association/professional body) in the TVET landscape.
“It is also to create comprehensive data base of entities for TVET provision in Ghana and the number of learners and instructors to inform decision making and policy direction and to strengthen monitoring and surveillance of TVET entities to respond to the needs of the industry and skills for the future,” the DG of CTVET explained.
Benefits
Touching on benefits of this regulatory and promotion functions, he said the process would recognise such institutions and training centres as legal entities in the TVET landscape for demand training implementation.
Dr. Asamoah added that the registration was a pre-requisite for the accreditation processes.
He said the entity (training provider, facilitator/trainer, assessor, verifiers, trade association/professional body) had to apply online at www.ctvet.gov.gh, complete the appropriate form and attach the requisite documents.