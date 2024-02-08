Provide social amenities for Abaase - Assembly Member appeals to govt, NGOs

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Feb - 08 - 2024 , 07:39

The Assembly Member for the Abaase Electoral Area at Akyem Takyiman in the Kwaebibrem District of the Eastern Region, Jones Akuffo, has appealed to the government and other relevant stakeholders to help provide social amenities in his electoral area.

That, he said was because communities in the area such as Mpeasem lacked modern classroom blocks and other social amenities such as link roads.

The assembly member further stated that the only school serving the community, Mpeasem L/A Basic School was not in a good condition.

Mr Akuffo added that due to the absence of a classroom block for the community’s junior high school, teachers and pupils conducted classes in a church building.

He, therefore, called on the government to allocate funds for the construction of classroom blocks for pupils at Mpeasem and its surrounding communities.

Mr Akuffo also stated that communities such as Dokyi and Dompem lacked teachers’ bungalows and desks for the pupils.

NGOs assistance

He noted that since the government could not do it alone, individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) needed to help in providing the facilities.

The Mankrado of Mpeasem, Nana Kwesi Yirenkyi II, described the poor infrastructure situation as frustrating for the pupils and the teachers.

He said the community had already mobilised funds to construct a kindergarten block to cater for children at the preschool level and that they needed the government’s support since the community could not do it alone.

No vehicles

The mankrado further indicated that women in labour and the sick had to go through a lot of difficulties to get to the health centres, primarily due to the unavailability of vehicles to transport them.

A trader and a community resident, Comfort Asante, said she was not happy with the road's poor condition, resulting in drivers charging exorbitant fares.She said the situation was making traders incur huge losses.

Ms Asante, therefore, called for the early rehabilitation of the road to make it safe, easier and cheaper to transport goods and foodstuffs from the farm gates to the marketing centres.