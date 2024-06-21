Featured

Provide selfless leadership to reverse difficulties - Bishop Dogbe tells govt

Chris Nunoo Jun - 21 - 2024 , 12:37

The Presiding Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church, Rt Rev. Dr Hilliard Dela Dogbe, has charged the government to provide selfless leadership, good governance and strategic policies to reverse the present economic difficulties.

Advertisement

He said the country was faced with challenges which had greatly impacted not only its development agenda but household incomes, jobs, businesses and homes.

Bishop Dogbe said this when he presented his episcopal address at the second biennial joint session of the East, West and Mid Ghana Conferences of the church at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region on Wednesday. He also entreated all Ghanaians to contribute their quota to change the trend.

The event was on the theme: "The Freedom Church; a movement empowered by the holy spirit; securing our future". Bishop Dogbe said government officials and policymakers had greater roles to play as managers of the economy to steer the situation and reverse the decline.

“Others have done it and I believe Ghana can also do it. With man, it is impossible but with God all things are possible. Let us move forward with God and with the best of our ability to secure our future,” he added.

Bishop Dogbe observed that “Parents are struggling to fend for their families, the young are worried about their future and the old are concerned about what legacy they are leaving behind.”

He said: “We are praying for a better Ghana where the standard of living will be good and people will be able to make ends meet.” The week-long conference is on the theme: “The freedom church; Securing our future,” and it is being attended by delegates from Ghana, Angola, Togo, Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia and the United States of America (USA). It is to enable the church to reflect, review and revise to envision the future together.

Elections

While praying and calling for peace before, during and after this year’s elections, Bishop Dogbe admonished all the political players and the citizens to be mindful of their language and uphold utmost tolerance in their engagements.