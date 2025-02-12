Next article: Labour Bill to become law soon — Dr Pelpuo

President Mahama inaugurates 120-day social contract committee

Kester Aburam Korankye Feb - 12 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

President John Mahama has inaugurated a committee to oversee the fulfilment of the 120-day social contract promise he made on his campaigns ahead of the December 2024 elections.

The committee members, who comprise ministers and appointees from various sectors of the economy, are to work towards achieving key objectives of the government within the stipulated period.

The social contract focuses on achieving sector-specific goals, including bold reforms and strategic interventions, and also ensuring their timely completion and implementation to transform the nation.

Key initiatives include the establishment of an Accelerated Export Development Council (AEDC) to promote exports, the convening of a national consultative conference on education, and the launch of the Ghana Medical Care Trust (Mahama Cares) Fund.

Advertisement

Members

The 19-member committee is chaired by Dr Valerie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor. The members include Ministers of Finance, Dr Ato Forson; Energy, John Jinapor; Trade, Agribusiness & Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare; the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine; the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu; Minister of Tourism, Dzifa Gomashie; Minister for Youth Development, George Opare Addo; Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, and the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

Others are the Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Rashid Pelpuo; Minister of Lands & Mineral Resources, Kofi Armah Buah; Minister for Communications, Digital Technology & Innovation, Sam George; Minister for Environment, Murtala Mohammed; the Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy, Goosie Tanoh, and the National Security Advisor, Prosper Bani.

The rest are the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Kofi Boakye; Presidential Advisor, Francis Dodoo, and the Presidential Advisor & Special Aide to the President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari.

Meeting targets

Inaugurating the committee at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, the President said: "We have set ourselves ambitious targets, and it is crucial that we work together to achieve them."

"Some of these targets are to be achieved within 14 days, 90 days, and others will be implemented through the budget," he said.

Focus areas

President Mahama highlighted key areas, including the national economic dialogue, the constitutional review, and the national educational review.

He commended the Minister of Education for swiftly initiating the national educational review and encouraged other ministers to follow suit.

"I congratulate you again, and we will now discuss the details and assess our progress on initiatives like the national economic dialogue, constitutional review, and national educational review," President Mahama said.

He explained that Dr Sawyerr was chosen to chair the committee to ensure harmony in fulfilling the mandate given to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by the electorate.

"We must work together to achieve these targets and remain faithful to the mandate entrusted to us,” the President admonished.

Gratitude

On behalf of the committee, Dr Sawyerr expressed gratitude to President Mahama for entrusting them with the responsibility of driving his social contract with the people.

"We are totally empowered by the honour you have bestowed upon us and the confidence you have reposed in us," she said.

Dr Sawyerr said she and her team were committed to delivering on the mandate given them, saying, "We know how seriously you take your promises to the people of Ghana.

We will not fail you, we will not fail the people of Ghana, and God be our helper".