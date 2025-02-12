Labour Bill to become law soon — Dr Pelpuo

Daniel Kenu Feb - 12 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has assured Ghanaian workers that the long-awaited Labour Bill and Occupational Safety and Health Bill will be worked on with "alacrity" to improve workplace safety and strengthen social protection coverage for all workers.

The Bill, among other things, seeks to ensure that every worker receives the deserved dignity, fair treatment and protection.

Dr Pelpuo, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa Central, assured workers at the ministry on his first day at work that he would promote more dialogue and engagement with stakeholders to reduce labour unrest.

"Government would reinforce systems for dispute resolution, collective bargaining and social dialogue to maintain industrial peace and productivity.

"I look forward to a broader dialogue with tripartite constituents in building consensus on matters of socio-economic importance," he said.

Renewed sense of purpose

To be able to match up to the challenges ahead, the minister promised to build the capacities of staff and strengthen the institutions of the ministry to improve service delivery.

Dr Pelpuo appealed to the staff of the ministry to bring their expertise and knowledge to bear to be able to deliver on the mandate of the ministry.

"I ask you all to be neutral and non-partisan in your attitude towards work across all levels.

"I encourage us all to work as a team with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment," he said.

The minister said he would be relying on the technical expertise in shaping policies that would lead to the transformation of the sector and Ghana as a whole.

He told the workers that the government was committed to creating decent jobs, protecting and improving the livelihood of the workforce, increasing productivity, sustainability of businesses and accelerating economic growth.