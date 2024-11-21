Featured

President appoints 5 envoys

Joshua Bediako Koomson Nov - 21 - 2024 , 09:57

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in a High Commissioner and four Ambassadors to represent Ghana in missions abroad.

They are Dr Senalu Kwabla Yaolui, High Commissioner to Australia; Mathilda Aku Alumatu Osei Agyeman, Austria; Vivian Kafui Akua Asempapa, Senegal; Regina Apia San, Spain, and Makarios Akambiana Akampong, Iran.

The ceremony, which was held at the Jubilee House in Accra marks the sixth of such appointments in the President’s tenure of office.

Commendation

President Akufo-Addo commended the envoys for their dedication and service to the nation, which he said had earned them their respective appointments.

“Your appointments are not just a reflection of your personal achievements, but also the trust and confidence that the people have placed in you to represent their interests abroad,” he added.

The President charged the envoys with the responsibility of promoting the country’s image as a stable, democratic and forward-looking nation.

He urged them to strengthen bilateral relations, attract foreign investments and facilitate partnerships that align with the government’s development agenda.

The President highlighted the significance of the Ghana CARES (Obaatan pa) programme, and tasked the envoys to familiarise themselves with the initiative which prioritised industrialisation, digitalisation and job creation.

“Each one of you must contribute to the success of this programme by facilitating as much foreign investment in the country as you can,” he said.

Global challenges

President Akufo-Addo further recounted challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on global economies, including Ghana.

He emphasised the need for deepened cooperation and partnerships to address those challenges.

The President also urged the envoys to work closely with Ghana’s foreign service officers and Ghanaian communities at their respective posts.

He highlighted the diaspora’s contributions to the nation’s socio-economic development and encouraged the envoys to harness their skills and resources.

“You are the face of Ghana abroad, and your actions and demeanour will significantly influence how our country is perceived on the global stage,” the President said.

Appreciation

On behalf of her colleagues, Ms Asempapa thanked the President for entrusting them with such a noble assignment.

“We accept this charge which we pledge to our kids with dignity, integrity and diligence. Inspired by the vision of our forebears, we commit to upholding and defending the principles of democracy, unity and progress that our country has always stood for,” she said.

The Ambassador to Senegal added that they were aware of the enormous responsibilities imposed on them, saying, “we will, in accordance with our foreign policy principles and objectives, work assiduously to strengthen Ghana's active role in international affairs as we defend and promote the interests of our dear nation”.