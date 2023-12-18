Policy to stop discrimination against women rolled out

Daniel Kenu Dec - 18 - 2023 , 08:31

Mining firm, AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), has initiated a programme to promote gender equity to help stop discrimination against women.

The policy is to ensure equal pay for equal work no matter one's gender.

It is also to create an equal opportunity for all, irrespective of one's gender.

World celebration

The policy ties into the celebration of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence dubbed “Orange World" aimed to end violence against women.

The 16-day celebration, which started on November 25 and ended on December 10, was aimed at preventing and eliminating violence against women and children.

Urgent attention

The Social Development and Gender Superintendent of AngloGold Ashanti, Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei, said the company frowns on any form of discrimination against the "weaker sex" no matter what, calling for urgent action to stop it.

"The company has taken comprehensive measures to ensure the well-being and protection of its workforce.

"The action to create equal opportunity for all will strengthen and build the confidence level of women," she said.

Ms Kyei said AGA had implemented robust policies and procedures to prevent harassment and violence in the workplace; hence, "our zero-tolerance policy against any form of gender-based violence ensures that all employees are aware of their rights and responsibilities".

Safe environment

She said the firm was committed to creating a safe environment for its employees and its duties towards the communities in which the mine operated.

"Our community investment programmes support the empowerment of women and girls, which promotes equal access to education, mentorship programmes, skills development and entrepreneurship that educates and guides women to be self-reliant," she said.

The Obuasi Director of CHRAJ, Mr Samuel Asante Yeboah, said violence against women and girls was preventable and that it could be stopped.

He called on the public to avoid gender imbalance to promote a healthy society.

Mr Yeboah urged gender advocacy groups to continue to fight for women and children until there was equity.