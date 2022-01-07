Police grab sodomy suspects at Atasemanso

Two suspects, who were put before a Kumasi Circuit Court on charges of abetment of crime and having unnatural carnal knowledge of two boys aged 15 and 17 years, have both pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Daniel Odame is facing two charges of defiling a 15-year-old boy and abetting his accomplice, Francis Arhin, 22, to have unnatural carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old boy.
The court, presided over by Mrs. Gloria Mensah-Bonsu, granted the two bail to the sum of GH¢50,000.00 with two sureties on the charge of abetment and having unnatural carnal knowledge of the 17-year-old boy but on the charge of the defilement of the 15-year old, Odame was denied bail.
One of the sureties must be justified and the case has been adjourned to January 26, 2022.
Facts
According to the facts as presented to the court by the prosecution, somewhere in October last year, a Presbyterian minister reported to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the police a case of defilement of his 15-year-old son by Odame.
According to the prosecution, the victim told the police that he downloaded an app on the internet and in the process, Odame got in touch with him and started engaging him on phone on his sexual preferences.
Odame claimed to be a peer educator with WAPCAS, a non-governmental organisation into HIV, AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) education.
It was the case of the prosecution that Odame later managed to lure the 15-year-old boy to his house at Atasomanso where he allegedly defiled him.
When the case was reported to the police, the prosecution said the police mounted a surveillance on the said house which led to the arrest of Odame and Arhin, also a peer educator at WAPCAS.
At the time of their arrest, both accused persons were found naked, with Arhin having unnatural carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old boy.
According to the police, when the house was searched, packets of condoms and lubricants were found and it was later revealed that the said house was a brothel used by gays.