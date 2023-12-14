Philanthropist supports Lente-Wute with health facility

A philanthropist, Felix Akonta Akakpo, has built a four-unit reproductive and child health facility for the Lente-Wute community in the Ketu South Community of the Volta Region.

The newly built facility has a family planning unit, an adolescent and youth-friendly area, a vaccination room and a store.

Attached are a water supply system and a 10-seater toilet facility which was also inaugurated at the ceremony.

The Lente-Wute Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound has, since its inception in 2017, struggled with infrastructural problems.

Mr Akakpo, who is a native of Lente-Wute, said at the handing over ceremony that the reproductive and child health care units are to promote the well-being of women and children in the community.

“By investing in the health of our women and children, we invest in the future of our community,” he added.

Mr Akakpo said the project was driven by a profound sense of responsibility and a genuine desire to uplift the well-being of the community.

He maintained that access to proper sanitation, reliable water systems and quality healthcare was a collective responsibility, and every member of the community was entitled to those basic amenities.

The Volta Regional Director of Health, Dr Chrysantus Kubio, commended Mr Akakpo for his endless support of healthcare delivery in the community and urged corporate bodies and public-spirited individuals to emulate his example.

Stakeholders

“Therefore, the role of other stakeholders, including individuals and non-governmental organisations, in healthcare delivery is very crucial,” Dr Kubio added.

He said the reproductive and child health units, as well as the toilet facility, would help to improve service provision to the Lente-Wute catchment area since health outcomes were determined by the nature of the environment in which healthcare was delivered.

He said the intervention by the philanthropist was a patriotic gesture which would contribute significantly to the realisation of the Universal Health Coverage by the year 2030, and for that matter, the Sustainable Development Goal Three, which focused on healthy lives.

Mr Akakpo had earlier constructed a maternity block for the Lente-Wute CHPS compound.

The brief handover ceremony was graced by the Paramount Chief of Aflao, Torgbi Amenya Fiti V.