PETROSOL appoints former VALCO CEO as Board Chair

Daily Graphic May - 31 - 2024 , 09:45

Petroleum retail company, PETROSOL, has appointed Daniel Acheampong, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Volta Aluminium Company Ltd (VALCO), as Board Chairman of the company.

Mr Acheampong formally assumed the chairmanship of the company’s board on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Known within the energy sector as a corporate learder, he is credited with vast experience of managing VALCO, the second largest aluminium smelter in sub-Saharan Africa.

Mr Acheampong, who spent 36 years in VALCO, playing various key roles, rose through the ranks to senior leadership, and was appointed as the CEO of VALCO in January 2014. He served for almost a decade in this position, retiring at the end of July 2023.

Prior to becoming the CEO, he served as the Deputy CEO in charge of Human Resources and Administration, Public, and Legal Affairs, after previously serving as the Director of Human Resources and Administration of VALCO.

Credentials

Mr Acheampong is a Human Resource practitioner by profession, and prior to assuming the role of CEO of VALCO, had had close to 30 years of contemporary experience in the field of Human Resource Management and Strategic Leadership.

In recognition of Mr Acheampong’s contribution to VALCO, the company commissioned a new state-of-the-art steam boiler in March 2024 and named it after him. Mr Acheampong is a recipient of a number of high-profile awards, and was inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame in March 2022.

He also received the Ghana Business Leaders Life Time Achievement Award in September 2023. He has served on various boards, councils and commissions in the past, including Board of Directors of VALCO; as Chairman of the Council of the Ghana Employers Association; as Chairman of Council of the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners, Ghana (IHRMP); as a member of the National Tripartite Committee; and as member/Vice-Chairman of the National Labour Commission, where he served for 12 years as a Commissioner of the NLC.

He is currently serving a second term on the Board of Trustees of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), as well as on the boards of some other private firms.

Comments

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Acheampong said “It is a great honour to be appointed to chair the Board of PETROSOL. Having accepted the challenge of serving on the Board, I wish on behalf of the team, to assure the shareholders and all stakeholders that we will do whatever it legitimately takes to positively transform the company to take its rightful place on the Ghanaian market and beyond”.

He further stated that “continuous improvement in the corporate world is the name of the game” and that “all hands should be on deck as we move into the change management or transformation mode”.

The CEO of PETROSOL, Michael Bozumbil, said “we are delighted to have such a distinguished corporate leader to chair the reconstituted Board of PETROSOL, as it oversees the implementation of the company’s strategic plan for the next decade.

This is because, besides the immeasurable wealth of experience he brings on board, his personal values perfectly align with PETROSOL’s core values of integrity, ethical conduct, professionalism, passion for excellence, empathy, respect for humanity, service quality delivery, and respect for the environment”.