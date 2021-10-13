Otumfuo Foundation to expand Manhyia Hospital Maternity Block

The Otumfuo Foundation is partnering the JoBerg Foundation, a Ghanaian construction firm, to expand the 16-bed Maternity Block of the Manhyia District Hospital in Kumasi to a 50-bed facility in 10 months.
The two-storey GH¢440,000 building is an expansion of the existing maternity block, which lacks the capacity to accommodate the average weekly delivery of 80 babies.
After watching a viral video of how mothers give birth on the bare floor of the maternity block and the stress they go through during the rainy season due to leakages, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, initiated the move to fix the problem.
Subsequently, the Chairman of the Otumfuo Foundation, the Hiahene, Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, together with the President of the JoBerg Foundation, Mr. Joseph Magmus Marteye, has undertaken the symbolic sod-cutting for the project to commence next month.
The Otumfuo Foundation is the main sponsor of the project.
Hiahene
Nana Prof. Oheneba Woahene said quality health care hinged on infrastructure, funding and highly trained staff to meet the increasing demand in the industry.
While commending the government for the introduction of the free maternity care, as well as the national health insurance scheme, he said there was the need to modify the funding regime to make it more accessible to women.
The Hiahene, an orthopedic surgeon by profession, lauded the Asantehene for his vision and the desire to improve the lives of the people.
JoBerg
Mr. Marteye, for his part, said the JoBerg Foundation was undertaking a number of charity projects across the country in an effort to alleviate poverty and enhance quality healthcare delivery.
He expressed delight in partnering the Otumfuo Foundation because, according to him, the vision of the two organisations was towards humanity.
About the hospital
The Manhyia District Hospital was established in 1962 as a community clinic.
It gained an urban health status in 1966 and in 1976 became a polyclinic, before being elevated to the status of a district hospital in 2000.
Structure
The Ashanti Region has 530 health facilities.
Out of these, 170 are operated by the Ghana Health Service, 71 by religious missions, 281 by private institutions and eight by the Ashanti quasi-government.