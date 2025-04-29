OSP charges Charles Bissue with corruption

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has filed criminal charges against a former presidential staffer, Charles Bissue, accusing him of engaging in corruption.

Bissue, who was also the Secretary to the disbanded Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), has been charged with various counts of corruption by a public officer and using public office for profit.

Per the charge sheet filed at the Accra High Court yesterday, the OSP alleged that Bissue used his position as secretary of the IMCIM for private gain by receiving a bribe of GH¢35,000 from one Benjamin Adjapong to help in the renewal of an expired mining licence by a supposed company known as ORR Resources Limited.

The OSP said the renewal was to be done by “circumventing established requirements of the IMCIM in respect of verification of documents, acquisition of relevant permits, demarcation and mapping of concessions and vetting, and thereby unlawfully securing a fast-track renewal of an expired mining licence”.

Bissue is expected to appear at the Accra High Court on May 6, 2025, for his plea to be taken and to answer to the charges.

The criminal case stems from an exposé on corruption in the fight against illegal mining by private investigator Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his company, Tiger Eye P.I.

Second accused person

Also charged with the former presidential staffer is one Andy Thomas Owusu, who is accused of facilitating the payment of the alleged bribe money to Bissue.

Owusu is facing various counts of corruption of a public officer and accepting bribe to influence a public officer and has been accused of pocketing GH¢15,000 from the alleged bribery scheme.

Facts of the case

The facts of the case, as presented by the OSP, were that the IMCIM was established by then President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in March 2017 to deal with the illegal mining menace.

Among other things, the facts said the IMCIM was responsible for coordinating the activities of the fight against illegal mining and as part of the fight, all artisanal and small-scale mining was suspended for six months in April 2017, which was later extended for nine months.

In order to resume work, the facts explained, small-scale mining companies were required to undergo a vetting and verification process in line with procedures established by the IMCIM.

According to the OSP, Bissue was in charge of the said verification and vetting process, which the anti-graft body alleged he used for private gain.

“The evidence would establish that the First Accused, with the collaboration and facilitation of the Second Accused, received for personal profit and benefit a sum of Thirty-Five Thousand cedis (GH¢35,000) from one Benjamin Adjapong,” the OSP stated.

“The evidence would further establish that the Second Accused received the sum of Fifteen Thousand cedis (GH¢15,000) from one Benjamin Adjapong for the purpose of unduly influencing the First Accused, in respect of the discharge of his duties as the Secretary of the IMCIM, to circumvent established requirements of the IMCIM under its Road Map for Lifting of Ban on Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (The Way Forward), 2018,” the OSP added.

The anti-graft body further stated that the said Benjamin Adjapong posed as an officer of ORR Resources Enterprise, which was seeking to renew its licence under the process, as part of an undercover operation by Tiger Eye P.I. into corruption in the activities of the IMCIM.

The OSP accused Owusu of demanding GH¢100,000 from Adjapong on the basis that he could influence Bissue and help in the verification and renewal process.

“The fee was negotiated down to Forty Thousand cedis (GH¢40,000) apiece. The First Accused received a total of Thirty-Five Thousand cedis (GH¢35,000.00), while the Second Accused took a total of Fifteen Thousand cedis (GH¢15,000),” the OSP stated.

“As a result of the money paid by Benjamin Adjapong to the First and Second Accused under the criminal enterprise, the First Accused unlawfully secured for and issued ORR Resources Enterprise with a sticker and necessary permits signifying that ORR Resource Enterprise had complied with all lawful requirements to commence mining activities,” the OSP added.

Writer’s email: emma.hawkson@graphic.com.gh