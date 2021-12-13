Organisations advised to develop talent management plans

The National President of the Institute of Directors — Ghana, Mr. Rockson Dogbegah, has advised organisations to identify and nurture the talents of their workers to build a high-performance workplace.
He said managers and organisations must put in place a talent management plan which would serve as a strategy to ensure that organisations attracted, developed, retained and deployed individuals who were considered particularly valuable to an organisation to promote organisational performance and excellence.
Organisations, he said, succeeded by identifying, developing and retaining talented leaders.
Mr. Dogbegah was speaking at the 20th graduation ceremony for 194 administrators and management professionals, who were also inducted into various levels of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants, Ghana (CIAMC), in Accra.
In all, four persons were inducted as graduate members, seven as professional fellows, 29 as full members and 154 as associates members.
The occasion, christened: “Talent Management in the Administration and Management Consultancy Profession”, also served as the 42nd national mandatory continuing professional education for members of the CIAMC.
Benefits
Mr. Dogbegah said talented workers provided organisations a key competitive advantage, but stressed that there must be managers and a process in place to identify and nurture next generation leaders.
“Keeping the talent would require deliberate intervention. There must be a flexible supportive system to ensure that the talent achieves its aim, and they must be motivated to achieve the organisational goal,” he said.
For the way forward, he said, the culture of lack of talent management plans in organisations must be replaced with the development of the appetite for talent management strategy to facilitate the achievement of organisational goals.
Talent management
The Chief Executive Officer of CIAMC, Mr. Samuel Mawusi Asafo, said talent management was necessary because organisational success was not just about having talents, but how they were managed to enhance growth.
The Board Chairman of CIAMC, Mr. Paul Kwatei Hammond, said the professional body would continue to strengthen administration practice through the training of its members on the tenets and attributes of contemporary professional practices for effective and efficient execution of their roles.
CIAMC has three entry levels — senior high graduates to first degree holders category, Master’s degree holders category, and a specialised programme for practising administrators and management officials.