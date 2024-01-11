Onua Pa treats the elderly at Abonse, Gyankwakye

Onua Pa Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), which propagates better care for the elderly, has organised a free health clinic for senior citizens at Abonse and Gyankwakye, near Aseseeso in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.

The event, which was held on the premises of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Abonse, saw more than 120 elderly women and men screened and treated for various ailments affecting them.

They also received free medication prescribed by the volunteer doctors and nurses of the foundation through the sponsorship of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, J. M. Addo and Sons, and Big Maron Pharmacy.

With support from Promassidor Ghana Limited, Akuapem Rural Bank and a philanthropist based in Accra, Osei Kankam, the patrons were also served refreshments and presented with gifts.

Caring for the elderly

The Minister-in-charge of the Abonse Presby, Rev. John Tekpenor, in an address commended the foundation for its regular visits to the community to assist the elderly.

He said it was important to make life comfortable and bearable for the elderly as they still had an important role to play in society.

The Chairman of the Onua Pa Foundation, Blessed R. Ayisi, appealed to indigenes of the community to visit home frequently to assist the elderly because there was so much hardship in the area.

He also expressed his appreciation to all the companies and individuals whose support made the exercise successful.