OLA SHS 70th anniversary celebration: Samira Bawumia advises students to embrace technology

Alberto Mario Noretti Feb - 06 - 2024 , 07:54

The wife of the Vice-President, Samira Bawumia, has advised students to embrace technology to enable them to excel in their respective career choices in an ever-changing technological world.

“Embracing technology is inevitable as it will enable us to address the challenges of the 21st Century,” she added.

Mrs Bawumia gave the advice at a durbar to climax the 70th anniversary of OLA Senior High school in Ho, Volta Region, last Saturday.

The event was on the theme: “Reminiscing 70 years of holistic Catholic education – The role of stakeholders in embracing technology and entrepreneurship for the future.”

Significance

Mrs Bawumia said technological advancement was shaping every facet of society, for which reason accepting technology was not an option but a necessity.

She said integrating technology with education was not meant to replace traditional values, but rather serve as a tool to enhance learning and foster innovations to face development requirements of the contemporary global community.

“Education is not just about imparting knowledge, but also about igniting a flame of empowerment, resilience and transformation that burns through a generation,” she added.

The wife of the Vice-President said the free SHS education policy bore ample testimony to the collective commitment to achieving that objective as evident in its significant surge in enrolment, especially for girls.

She further said that the impact on COVID-19 on teaching and learning provided an opportunity for schools to leverage technology to broaden their scope.

“Digitalisation is helping the nation to find better ways of solving problems in governance,” Mrs Bawumia added.

Samira Bawumia (middle) inspecting a guard of honour mounted by the Navy cadet corps of OLA SHS in Ho

She also said that the nation’s digital agenda had significantly helped the economy to make strides towards efficiency, transparency, public service delivery, including a reduction in corruption.

Mrs Bawumia said the journey of education was a shared responsibility and, therefore, entreated parents, educators and communities to contribute towards the attainment of excellence for the sector.

She equally urged the students to study diligently with resilience, dedication, determination and perseverance to attain sterling career heights.

About OLA SHS

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, said OLA SHS was among the most treasured institutions in the region, and reaffirmed the Regional Coordinating Council’s commitment to support the school address its infrastructural deficits and other challenges.

The Headmistress of the school, Benedicta Agbezudor, said the institution which was a Category ‘A’ school, had become the first choice for parents who preferred higher quality secondary education for their children.

The school now has a student population of 4,097, made up of 3,962 boarders and 135-day students, with a staff strength of 201, which is comprised of 143 teachers and 58 non-teaching staff.

The headmistress, however, expressed concern over inadequate security and kitchen staff, a situation she said posed a threat to staff and students.

Ms Agbezudor, therefore, appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to help address the problems.

The event was chaired by Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany, Gina Blay, a member of the 1972-year group of the Past OLA Girls’ Association.