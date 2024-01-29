OAA ‘99 launches campaign for trust fund

The 1999 Year Group of the Old Achimotan Association (OAA ‘99) has embarked on an initiative with the launch of an awareness-raising campaign for the Achimota School Endowment Trust Fund (ASET Fund).

The move aims to bolster support for the trust fund and contribute to the sustainable development of Achimota School.

The ASET Fund is aimed at supporting the long-term vision of the school and creating a lasting impact on future generation of students.

It will serve as a financial reservoir for the school, supporting academic excellence, infrastructure development and various educational programmes.

By raising awareness about the fund, OAA ’99 hopes to encourage fellow alumni, well-wishers, and the broader community to actively participate in contributing to the fund’s growth.

Launched on December 9, 2023 on the theme: “Sustaining Excellence, Building our Legacy”, the awareness campaign constitutes one of the main deliverables of OAA’99 year group's 25th Anniversary legacy project.

At the launch, the President of the 1999 Year Group of the OAA, Akwete Bortei-Doku, said the fund aimed to create a legacy of empowerment and transformation, ensuring a brighter future for generations of students at the school.

He said the launch was mainly to raise awareness to attract individuals and organisations who support and believe in the vision of the school, adding, “It is to raise a generation of educated people who will have an impact in this country and in the world”.

Mr Bortei-Doku explained that although the government was active in the educational sector, its resources were not always enough to meet the needs of the school; hence, a need for the ASET Fund to fill the gap.

He noted the fund would help cater for some operations and maintenance costs, as well as cater to some of the basic needs of the school.

Mr Bortei-Doku said the fund would be used to develop projects such as additional dormitories, classroom blocks and science labs as needed.

He said as part of the 25th anniversary, the group would host a series of events from February 29 to the March 3, 2024.

He highlighted some of the events as the torchlight procession and bonfire night, school feast, Founder’s Day and a thanksgiving service.

He said for the legacy project, the group would be championing the cause of helping promote the ASET Fund which has a specific target of raising $10 million by the time Achimota School reaches 100 years in 2027, expressing the hope that other alumni would initiate similar funds to support their schools.

The President of OAA, Akora Joel Nettey, said the objective of the fund was to reposition and restructure the school through the funds generated to positively contribute to the future of the school through the provision of more infrastructure and improving teaching and delivery.

“There is so much that needs to be done, so we will generate the fundamentals needed to keep the school at the top so that the students will have quality education and equal opportunities that will empower them to have a positive impact on our country,” he said.

Mr Nettey noted that just as an endowment fund operated, the contributions would be invested and the interest accrued channelled to developing the school to levels comparable to global standards.

The fund, he said, would represent a remarkable milestone in the group's dedication to supporting education and fostering opportunities for generations to come.

