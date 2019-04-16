No proposal to give KIA to private manager but... - Aviation Minister

The Minister of Aviation, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, has denied knowledge of any proposal by his outfit to cede the management of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to a private company
.
"First of all, I have not seen anything credible on the supposed privatisation of KIA, until I see that there is little I can say about it, " Mr Adda told the media at a breakfast meeting by Aviation Ghana on April 16 in Accra.
The Minister was responding to a story circulating in the media space which quoted a draft memo to Cabinet suggesting the Ministry of Aviation intend to cede the management of KIA to a private company, Tav Airport Holding Company limited.
But, Mr Adda denied knowledge of such move by his ministry, saying "at the moment there is nothing like that on the table"
