NLA granted European Lotteries observer status

Daily Graphic Jun - 19 - 2024 , 05:57

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has assumed the status of a European Lotteries (EL) Observer Member.

This status became effective from Monday, June 17, 2024. Becoming an Observer Member means the NLA has been certified according to the EL Responsible Gaming Standard.

Observer Members must fulfil the criteria for Regular Membership.

The NLA was granted an Observer membership status at the General Assembly of the EL Industry Days Seminar underway in Salzburg, Austria, from Sunday, June 16 and is expected to end today.

The 45-member countries present at the event voted unanimously for the NLA as an EL Observer Member after a strong pitch by the Director-General of NLA, Samuel Awuku, at the EL Public Seminar Order in Brussels in February this year.

The Director-General was invited to share the views beyond Africa on Illegal gambling in Ghana, following which he made the pitch. Subsequently, the EL Secretary-General, Arjan Van T. Veer, requested the NLA to officially write to the EL and go through an application process.

The process required the submission of the authority’s financial statements, expenditure on Good Causes and responsible gaming certification.

Context

The NLA is the second African country to be granted Observer membership after Morocco, bringing the EL’s current Observer Members to four, namely Satty Zhuldyz JSC of Kajakstan, Loterie Nationale Morocco and La Marocaine des Jeux et des Sports of Morrocco and the National Lottery Authority of Ghana.

The observer status allows the NLA and its stakeholders to now freely participate in the EL training, capacity building and exchange programmes on best practices for the development of the lottery industry.