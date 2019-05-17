NLA equips NABCO personnel with E-kiosk assembling technology

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) in collaboration with the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Secretariat and overseas experts have trained 36 NABCO personnel in the techniques, processes and technology associated with the assembling of the solar-powered E-Kiosks.
The NABCO personnel, who were selected from all the regions of the country, will serve as trainers and transfer the E-Kiosk assembling technology to other trainees in their respective regions.
The Head of the Public Relations Unit of the NLA, Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, said the E-Kiosk Assembling Technology Transfer would be decentralised across the country, thereby creating jobs in the local economy.
The E-kiosk would help to offer a wide range of services such as lottery products, banking services, Western Union, Moneygram, mobile money transactions, payment of utility bills, payment of DSTV and Go TV fees, courier services among many others.
Training
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Mr Opoku said the training for the first batch of 20 NABCO personnel was held from February 18, 2019 to February 21, 2019, on the premises of the NLA, while the second training took place from February 25, 2019 to February 28, 2019 for 16 participants.
He indicated that the NLA was committed to the Local Content and Local Participation Law of Ghana and therefore reached a consensus with the NABCO Secretariat to undertake the ‘trainers for the assembling technology of the E-Kiosks’ programme.
NABCO excited
“The NABCO trainers were very excited about the training programme and showed demonstrable competence to transfer the E-kiosk technology to the yet-to-be recruited trainees,” Mr Opoku said.
According to him, the trainers were highly motivated and commended the management of the National Lottery Authority and the NABCO Secretariat for the initiative and collaboration.
He said aside from promoting the exchange of technical competencies, skills and knowledge acquisition, the initiative would help to create sustainable jobs for the graduates under the NABCO Programme.