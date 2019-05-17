Mountcrest University College holds 9th matriculation

MountCrest University College (MCU) has unveiled its policy of ‘’Learning for life for all’’ to encourage as many people as possible to go through tertiary education.
Addressing the 9th matriculation ceremony for 13 Bachelor of Law students of the college at the Kanda Campus in Accra, the Rector, Professor Charles Kankam, said the university college instituted a tuition fee rebate of up to 50 per cent for all students who were admitted during the recent intakes in March 2019 for Law programmes, covering regular, evening and weekend groups.
Moot court
He told the students that a Moot Court which had been established at MountCrest through the initiative of the Students Representative Council (SRC), was inaugurated in March this year, and was being used to impart practical knowledge of court proceedings to the students during their undergraduate studies.
Prof. Kankam also disclosed that the National Accreditation Board had issued certificates for the re-accreditation of MCU’s Master’s and Bachelor’s programmes in both Public Health and Health Services Management.
Advice
He advised the students to always bear in mind the important matters of discipline, observation of the college’s rules and regulations, the dress code, lectures, assessments and examinations and make good use of the library which is well equipped with both hard and e-learning facilities.
“It is worthy of mention that you could not have made a better choice than MountCrest University College.
Apart from our flexible schedule, our performance at the Ghana School of Law is impressive.
Last year, out of the 466 candidates that passed the entrance examination to the Ghana School of Law, 76 were graduates of MountCrest University College.
That works out as 16 per cent of the intake,” he said.
Admission
The students were presented for admission by Mrs Irene Ansa-Asare Horsham, Deputy Rector, Institutional Advancement, Corporate and International Affairs.
Present at the ceremony was Mr Kwaku Ansa-Asare, Founder of MCU and Dean of Laws.