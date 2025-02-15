New Juaben Basic school pupils undergo career guidance, counselling - To prepare them for future

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Feb - 15 - 2025

Pupils from five basic schools in the New Juaben South and New Juaben North municipalities in the Eastern Region have been taken through career guidance and counselling to prepare them as they climb the academic ladder.

The schools are the Riis Model Basic A, B and C, the Asokore SDA College Demonstration, the Freeman Methodist Basic A & B School, the Agavenya R/C Basic School and the Future Kings and Queen International School.

The exercise was also to help dispel the fear associated with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects, which most pupils and students, especially females do not want to go into.

The programme, which took place last Thursday in Koforidua, was organised by the Gender and Social Inclusion Unit of the Electricity Company of Ghana in collaboration with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Women in Engineering (WINE) and was on the theme; "Unpacking STEM Careers: The Power of Diversity and Inclusion in Shaping the Future".

STEM benefits

The pupils, numbering about 200, were schooled on the benefits of studying STEM courses since that would be of tremendous benefit to them.

Basic school pupils in Koforidua present at the career guidance programme

The learners, who were eager to learn STEM subjects, asked some questions on the issue which were answered to their satisfaction.

They, therefore, expressed delight not to shun away from STEM.

Most of the speakers were female engineers of the ECG and the Volta River Authority (VRA) who acted as role models for the female pupils to emulate.

Break barriers

Addressing the pupils in Koforidua, the General Manager in charge of External Communications of the ECG, Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, who read the speech of the acting

Managing Director of the company, said pupils, especially young girls had the power to break barriers, challenge stereotypes and redefine what it meant to be a scientist, an engineer, a technologist or a mathematician.

He indicated that the journey to be in any of such fields seemed to be doubted and that most often, society was with the belief that STEM did not belong to girls.

Dream big

Mr Ayiku, however, stated that every great invention or groundbreaking discovery normally starts with a dream and that they should work hard to ensure that their dreams become a reality saying they should not allow anyone or anything to discourage them.

He entreated parents and educators to always be the backbone of the young ones, especially the girls by giving them encouragement, guidance and belief in their abilities to help them soar to greater heights.

Enabling environment

Mr Ayiku, therefore, called on all to continue to create an enabling environment where young ones, particularly the girls would be empowered to pursue their passions, especially in fields where they had been historically underrepresented.

The future, he stated, was for the young ones and was not something to wait for but rather something to create and that by empowering them, they would be creating a future for them.

Shine brightly

Mr Ayiku asked the learners to do their best to break barriers and shine brightly, adding that it was theirs to conquer.

The Eastern Region Lead Person of Women in Engineering Ghana (WINE), Akosua Owusu-Efa, who read the speech of the President of WINE, Dr Enyonam Kpekpena, said there was the need to tap the potential of women in the fields of STEM.

Doing so, she explained would inspire them to pursue careers in the transformative fields of STEM.

She added that when women were included and empowered, it would unlock their full potential in STEM to represent humanity and at the same time reflect the diversity of their experiences, thoughts and approaches to shape their future.

Ambition

Dr Kpekpena further stated that as women engineers, they believed that guidance, mentorship and determination could transform young girls to step confidently into STEM careers with ambition and courage.

She encouraged the girls not to allow fear or doubt to hold them back, as well as other challenges because many opportunities awaited them.

