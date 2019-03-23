National Lottery Authority introduces E-Kiosks concept

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has introduced what it calls E-Kiosks, aimed at transforming the lottery business to generate substantial revenue for national development
.
The NLA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs), will provide safe locations for the E-kiosks across the country.
A statement signed by the Head of Public Relations of the NLA, Mr Razak Opoku, said the authority was also arranging for cheaper and convenient payment modalities for the lotto marketing companies and other stakeholders.
The statement was in a reaction to allegations of mismanagement levelled against the NLA by the Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana (CLAAG).
According to the statement, “The allegation by CLAAG that NLA is demanding GH¢15,000 and GH¢20,000 from lotto marketing companies for the E-kiosk is absolutely false.”
Significance
Rather, the statement pointed out that the e-project would ensure a cushioning of the business interest of the government, the private sector, lotto marketing companies and other stakeholders.
It said the project, which was a private sector-led initiative in partnership with the NLA, was at no cost to the government.
The statement said the successful implementation of the project would help expand the operations, capacity and business interest of the NLA.
It added that the project would increase revenue generation and collection of the authority, create sustainable jobs, fight against lottery stigmatisation and bring an end to illegal lottery operations.
Licensing
The statement said a licence fee of GH¢1 million was agreed upon by the Board of NLA, private lotto operators and agents.
The statement, therefore, dismissed the assertion that the amount was imposed on lottery companies and operators by the authority
It further explained that private lotto operators and agents such as the Ghana National Chamber of Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents (GNCLBBLOA), Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA) and Licensed Lotto Operators and Agents Association (
It added that the management of the NLA and the Veterans Association of Ghana (VAG) had reached an agreement and would soon start an NLA-VAG Lottery.
Mr Opoku said the initiative, which had the approval of relevant stakeholders, would benefit all stakeholders.
Better services
The statement, therefore, urged the public to ignore misconceptions that the authority had engaged in some form of illegality in the performance of its duties.
It pledged that the NLA would continue to deliver on its
