Nana Ama Eson-Mensah burial Thursday

Daily Graphic Jun - 11 - 2024 , 09:16

Burial and final funeral rites of Nana Ama Eson-Mensah, aged 45, will take place on Thursday in Kumasi.

Burial service will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, South Suntreso at 8:30 a.m after which a private burial will take place at Ejuratia Catholic Cemetery.

Final funeral rites will take place at House No. 2, North Patasi, near Assemblies of God Church after the burial. A memorial and thanksgiving service will take place on Sunday, June 16 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, South Suntreso at 8:30 a.m

Profile

A former lecturer at GIJ UNIMAC, Nana Ama as she was popularly called graduated from the same institution with a Diploma in Communication in 2009 after which she gained admission to the Cardiff University in Wales, for a Master of Arts degree in Journalism in 2010.

With a desire to further her academic pursuits, Nana Ama embarked on a doctorate degree at Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania and before her untimely death, was preparing for the defence of her research work leading to the award of the PhD.