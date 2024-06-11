Nana Ama Eson-Mensah
Nana Ama Eson-Mensah

Nana Ama Eson-Mensah burial Thursday

Daily Graphic

Burial and final funeral rites of Nana Ama Eson-Mensah, aged 45, will take place on Thursday in Kumasi.

Advertisement

Burial service will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, South Suntreso at 8:30 a.m after which a private burial will take place at Ejuratia Catholic Cemetery.

Final funeral rites will take place at House No. 2, North Patasi, near Assemblies of God Church after the burial. A memorial and thanksgiving service will take place on Sunday, June 16 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, South Suntreso at 8:30 a.m

Profile

A former lecturer at GIJ UNIMAC, Nana Ama as she was popularly called graduated from the same institution with a Diploma in Communication in 2009 after which she gained admission to the  Cardiff University in Wales, for a Master of Arts degree in Journalism in 2010.

Other Trending Stories

With a desire to further her academic pursuits, Nana Ama embarked on a doctorate degree at Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania and before her untimely death, was preparing for the defence of her research work leading to the award of the PhD.

What Others Are Reading

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |

Like what you see?

Hit the buttons below to follow us, you won't regret it...

0
Shares