NAM1 still facing charges in Dubai – Ghana Police

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service says embattled boss of gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana, is still facing prosecution in the United Arab Emirates.
According to the CID boss, DCOP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Nana Appiah Mensah, alias NAM 1 cannot be charged and prosecuted in Ghana until his case in Dubai has ended.
Addressing the press on Tuesday, DCOP Addo-Danquah said although NAM 1 was earlier granted bail March 25, 2019, he was rearrested in Dubai on the instructions of INTERPOL.
“On the 4th of March, 2019 NAM1 was granted bail and there were some conditions for his bail. On 25th of March, he was able to execute the bail and his lawyers obtained the letter for his release. Due to the red alert notice on him, he was rearrested on the instructions of INTERPOL.
Read also: NAM1 to make third appearance in Dubai court on Valentine’s Day
Why NAM1 is still stuck in Dubai – Police, EOCO explain
“The Dubai police have gone ahead to obtain a local warrant of arrest based on the INTERPOL red notice. He is currently in custody at a Dubai Police station and that case, even though he is on bail hasn’t ended. They will continue to produce him before the court until that case is over before he is handed over to Ghana. We are in touch with the Dubai Police and everything is on course,” she said.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Meanwhile, customers of Menzgold Tuesday picketed at the premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to demand their locked up investments.
EOCO freezes NAM 1's properties
EOCO in January secured a court order to freeze all landed properties and vehicles belonging NAM 1.
The landed properties include Menzgold Ghana Limited, Menzgold Office Complex, Zylofon Art Complex, Brew Marketing Consult, Star Mad. Football Club, Zylofon Music and Media Company Limited, Brew Energy Company Limited and G. Tech Automobile Service.
Others include two properties located at Trassaco Valley; namely Plot No. 315 and Plot No. 337, a plot of land (No 54) near Oak Street, Trassaco Valley, an uncompleted residence and 510 acres of land.