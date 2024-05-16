My tenure will foster collaboration, knowledge sharing — EOCO boss

Emelia Ennin Abbey May - 16 - 2024 , 09:41

The Chairperson of the Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies Association in Commonwealth Africa, Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has said she will foster deeper collaboration and knowledge sharing among member agencies to combat corruption.

She said she would use her tenure to also push for training and capacity-building of officers of the various anti-corruption agencies in Commonwealth Africa to enhance collective capacity of the region.

COP Addo-Danquah, who is the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), said this when she accepted the mantle to lead the Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies Association in Commonwealth Africa (CACC).

She was elected as the Chairperson of the Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies Association in Commonwealth Africa at the end of the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference and Annual General Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa last week.

COP Addo-Danquah added that she would support innovative solutions and best practices in anti-corruption efforts and drive progress through learning from one another's successes and challenges.

COP Addo-Danquah will hold the office for a year until the next conference and AGM scheduled to take place in South Africa. The conference and AGM, held in Accra from May 8-12, 2023, brought together heads of anti-corruption agencies, diplomatic corps, international organisations and civil society representatives from across the Commonwealth Africa region.

The event was to promote collaboration, share best practices and strengthen efforts to combat corruption and promote good governance. COP Addo-Danquah, after her election, expressed her deep honour and humility at being entrusted with the critical role.

She acknowledged the collective dedication of anti-corruption agencies across the continent and emphasised the need for unwavering resolve and steadfast commitment to combat corruption.

COP Addo-Danquah pledged to serve with integrity, impartiality and diligence, and outlined her vision for the next year. "Corruption remains one of the most significant impediments to the development and progress of our nations.

It undermines the rule of law, erodes public trust in institutions, and perpetuates inequalities and injustice. As leaders in the fight against corruption, we have a solemn duty to confront this menace head-on, with unwavering resolve and steadfast commitment," she said.

Handover

The outgoing Chairperson of the Heads of CACC, May De Silva, handed over to COP Addo-Danquah and expressed her appreciation to members of the association for their support during her tenure of office.

Ms De Silva, who is also the Commissioner for the Seychelles Anti-Corruption Commission, called for continuous cooperation and collaboration of all members in the fight against corruption