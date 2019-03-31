Missing man found dead at Assin Awisem video centre

The Twifo Praso police are investigating circumstances that led to the mysterious death of a 28-year-old man, George Yirenkyi also known as Kobby at his information
centre at Assin Awisem in the Assin Municipality of the Central region .
This was after his wife had
Police preliminary report indicates that Kobby had no marks on the body, which indicated an assault or a struggle.
However, the police said they found some substance around his genitals suspected to be sperms.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The District Police Commander for Twifo Praso Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Charles Addai Boateng told Graphic Online that they received the report on the incident from the wife of the deceased, Christiana Lamptey at about
Kobby's information
The search, the wife
The body has been deposited at the Twifo Praso Government Hospital morgue and the substance suspected to be sperms found around his genitals has been sent for testing.