Missing man found dead at Assin Awisem video centre

BY: Shirley Asiedu-Addo

The Twifo Praso police are investigating circumstances that led to the mysterious death of a 28-year-old man, George Yirenkyi also known as Kobby at his information centre at Assin Awisem in the Assin Municipality of the Central region.

Kobby was found lying on a mattress in one of the rooms at his information centre at Assin Awisem on Thursday morning.

This was after his wife had organised a search party for him.

Police preliminary report indicates that Kobby had no marks on the body, which indicated an assault or a struggle.

However, the police said they found some substance around his genitals suspected to be sperms.

The District Police Commander for Twifo Praso Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Charles Addai Boateng told Graphic Online that they received the report on the incident from the wife of the deceased, Christiana Lamptey at about 11:20am on Thursday.

Kobby's information centre, according to the wife also served as a video centre.

According the ASP Boateng, Christiana told the police that Kobby received a phone call at about 11pm on Wednesday and left the house but did not return until the following day.

The search, the wife organised found Kobby lying lifeless on a student's mattress in a room at the video centre Thursday morning.

The body has been deposited at the Twifo Praso Government Hospital morgue and the substance suspected to be sperms found around his genitals has been sent for testing.