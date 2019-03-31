University don raises red flags over students hiring services of companies, individuals to write dissertations

The President of Radford University College,
Dr Paul Effah, has expressed concern about an emerging practice in tertiary institutions whereby students hire and pay individuals and organisations to do their dissertation and essays for them .
"I wish to use this medium to draw attention to an emerging and worrying phenomenon in higher education globally. This is what has been referred to as 'essay Mills'.
"Recent studies have confirmed the phenomenon of students contracting companies to write their essays and dissertations. It is getting worse and becoming a major concern within the higher education sector worldwide," he said.
According to Graphic Online's Emmanuel Bonney who was at the ceremony,
"In the UK alone it has been found out that hundreds of contract cheating companies are in operation and that about 17,000 students have been caught using their services," he pointed out.