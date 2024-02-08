Minister tasks Central Region MMDCEs to ensure peaceful elections

Shirley Asiedu-Addo & Joana Kumi Feb - 08 - 2024 , 02:00

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Marigold Assan, has charged the 22 metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) in the region to ensure a peaceful environment in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

She urged them to hold positive stakeholder engagements and staff motivation programmes, while promoting teamwork and effective service delivery to achieve that.

She was speaking at the signing of a Performance Contract by the municipal and district assemblies (MDAs) in Cape Coast last Tuesday.

"You will be required to ensure a peaceful environment in our various communities before, during and after the presidential and parliamentary elections this year," she said.

Performance Contract

The performance contract is part of a performance management system instituted by the Local Government Service to improve performance and enhance productivity in line with the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

The performance contract would also provide an avenue for the Central Regional Coordinating Council (CRCC) and metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) to evaluate their performance and set new targets that reflect the government's priorities in the performance of core service deliverables.

Advice

She urged them to align their strategic plans with the implementation of the Performance Contract and be effective facilitators and catalysts for development in the region.

She further advised them to look at the 'not so well' performance in 2022 as reported by the Monitoring and Verification Exercise as revealed by the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service and strive to do better.

Mrs Assan advised them to learn from 'their failures' by being open to feedback, being willing to improve and being resilient in the face of challenges.

She further urged the MMDCEs to create a positive organisational culture that promotes growth and development in their respective communities.

She pledged that the CRCC would provide technical support for effective and efficient implementation of this year’s performance contract.

Mrs Assan urged the MMDCEs to strive to adopt best practices and put in place systems and structures that would contribute positively to deepen local governance in their jurisdictions.

She charged the MMDCEs to review and contextualise the performance indicators and come up with guidelines for rewards and sanctions.

"Let us acknowledge the hard work, creativity, collaboration and reinforce the positive behaviours and outcomes that we want to see in our staff and not fail to sanction where and when appropriate.”

Intensified monitoring

The Central Regional Chief Director of the CRCC, Michael Amoako, said the coordinating council would intensify monitoring to ensure efficiency at the MMDAs.

Pledge

The Dean of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Coordinating Directors, Dr John Nunya, noted that although this year would be challenging, they would do everything within their power based on the resources available to judiciously implement the government’s policies.

The Dean of the MMDCEs, Ransford Nyarko, also pledged to work to accelerate development in the communities.