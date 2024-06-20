Maiden Dansika Fugu Batakari festival launched in Bolgatanga

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Jun - 20 - 2024 , 09:57

A cultural festival aimed at providing a platform for showcasing various artifacts and providing markets for such products has been launched in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

Advertisement

Dubbed: “Dansika Fugu Batakari Cultural Festival”, the annual event is expected to provide a huge market for hand-made fabrics locally and internationally such as Dansika, Fugu and Batakari as well as other cultural products.

The festival brought together traditional rulers, queenmothers, weavers associations, officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Centre for National Culture (CNC) and businessmen and women who shared ideas on how to sustain the fabric industry in the region.

The festival, which has already been organised in the United Kingdom (UK) in the past two consecutive years, was spearheaded by the Dansika Fugu Batakari Cultural Festival Limited, UK.

Promotion, sustainability

Addressing the event, the founder of the festival, Tenmaligo Pognaba Helene Adonkolgo Barnabas, said the rationale for bringing the festival back home was to promote the local handicrafts, artifacts and wear of the people.

She said it formed part of efforts to promote the cultural heritage of the people which was an integral part of their lifestyles and existence, saying “it is important for our culture to be promoted in order for us not to lose our identity”.

She indicated that the idea of the festival was to expand the local weaving and fabric industry which had been the main economic mainstay of the people, especially women for so many years.

“We hope to sustain this novel event to serve as a platform and catalyst towards the economic transformation of the region through improving the finance of the players in the fabric industry,” she stated.