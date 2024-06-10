Loughborough University to build strategic collaborations in Ghana

Daily Graphic Jun - 10 - 2024 , 12:47

The Vice-Chancellor and President of the Loughborough University, Prof. Nick Jennings last week visited Ghana to develop and strengthen the institution’s partnerships with key stakeholders across the country.

Advertisement

The vice-chancellor, who was accompanied on his visit by key officials of the university, engaged in discussions aimed at building collaborations that will help address issues in areas such as sport, education, health and well-being, climate change and inclusive communities.

While on his three-day visit, Prof. Jennings spent time with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif to discuss the country’s sporting aspirations and ambitions. “The plan is to develop Ghana’s sporting ecosystem and also look at ways to improve health and well-being for the good of the country.

Loughborough is the world’s best university for sports-related subjects and so the government was keen to speak to us. We were very happy to meet and discuss how our research and expertise could support Ghana’s aspirations,” he said.

Following this visit, the vice-chancellor met with officials of the British Council and the British High Commission where he spoke about the Loughborough University’s ongoing developmental projects in Ghana and other African countries including the modern energy cooking system project which seeks to do away with the use of polluting fossil fuels in homes.

He highlighted the need to leverage expertise, particularly in academia, government, and communities to launch and boost socially impactful initiatives. Prof. Jennings was accompanied on his trip by Prof. Malcolm Cook, the Dean of the School of Architecture, Building and Civil Engineering; Dr Sola Afolabi, Senior Lecturer in Water & Environmental Engineering and University International Special Envoy to Sub-Saharan Africa; Dr Hibbah Osei-Kwasi, Lecturer in the School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences and University International Special Envoy to Sub-Saharan Africa and Florence Mutero, Global Engagement Officer, Africa.